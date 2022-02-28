12 Viral Moments That Show the Bravery, Hope and Resilience of the Ukrainian People

Lives have been forever altered for the people of Ukraine due to the current Russian invasion. However, individuals across the nation — soldiers and everyday citizens alike — have moved the world with displays of bravery and heroism.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an unprovoked attack on Ukraine last week, according to The New York Times. Since then the people of the country have rallied together to defend their homeland from their neighbors to the east. They’ve put up a brave fight and managed to hold the invading forces back from staking clear victories.

According to CNN, Russian forces have not been able to make the progress they likely hoped to in the invasion. That’s due in large part to the unshakable resolve and grit that they’ve encountered from Ukrainian citizens on the ground.

In the process of defending their freedom, they’ve put their daring and determination on display for the world stage. Moments of resistance both large and small are showing others what it means to be Ukrainian strong.

Below, these 12 moments of awe-inspiring resilience have gone viral on social media and have given hope to everyone across the globe.