It Will Look Like Earth Has Two Moons for About Two Months

It's all thanks to an asteroid that it will look like the earth has two moons for a couple of month.

To be specific it's Asteroid 2024 PT5 which is going to start orbiting our planet. According to CBS News, it won't be as big as our moon nor act like the moon but will look like we have a second, mini-moon.

Researchers at the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System, an asteroid monitoring system funded by NASA, spotted the asteroid using an instrument in Sutherland, South Africa and labeled it 2024 PT5.

Asteroid 2024 PT5 was discovered in August and will revolve around Earth starting September 29 through November 25. According to CBS News, our Earth's gravity will pull 2024 PT5 towards our planet and it will orbit in horseshoe shape.

After its 53 days in our orbit, Asteroid 2024 PT5 will venture back out into space to the Arjuna asteroid belt that's actually trailing Earth and orbiting the sun. It will return again in 30 years for its second go around according to the Space website.

Unfortunately we won't be able to see it with our naked eyes and will need a a pretty powerful telescope according to the Thrillist website.

Because the object is so tiny and dim, you'll need professional telescopes with a diameter of at least 30 inches to see it. A CCD or a CMOS detector are required as well. If you don't have the equipment, don't stress. Instead, check in with your local astronomy clubs or observatories, as they might be hosting dedicated viewing events.

Once it arrives, there should be viewing possibilities online, too as well as plenty of photos flooding social media. So seeing it for most of us will be like watching that futuristic, sci-fi movie, but knowing it's real-life happening right now.

2024 Food Recalls Many foods have been recalled from grocery stores in 2024. Here are the ones you should know.