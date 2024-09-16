Fast Food Chain With the Unhealthiest Burger, Chicken Sandwich

There's a reason we love fast food. It tastes delicious and is so easy to rationalize grabbing it for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Maybe we're running late, or it's a Friday, or we had a long day and deserve it.

Then there's the quick convenience at the top of the list, too, on why fast food restaurants thrive in the United States, especially if they have a drive-thru window.

That all said, we know making those cheeseburgers, chicken deluxe meals, and French fries a habit is super unhealthy. But hey, at least we can rationalize that some fast food chains are unhealthier then others.

Clearly healthy eating comes down to our own discipline. While some people swear off fast food completely most of us will partake. Personally, if I'm in the mood for fast food I'm not going to worry about which chain has the healthiest of these unhealthiest items however it is nice to be informed.

According to the Plush Care website, they analyzed the nutritional value of four classic fast-food items at the 24 most popular chains comparing calories, sugar, saturated fat, and sodium.

Unhealthiest Cheeseburgers

Five Guys topped the list followed by Whataburger, Smashburger, Carl's, Jr, and Sonic.

Unhealthiest Chicken Sandwiches

Popeyes is number one followed by Fatburger, Zaxby's, Smashburger, and Bojangles

Unhealthiest Chicken Nuggets

Popeyes continues to top the chicken list. Arby's is next then Shake Shack, Burger King, and Jack in the Box.

Unhealthiest French Fries

Five Guys returns at another number 1 spot followed by Steak 'N Shake, Bojangles, Smashburger, and KFC.

Click here if you want to see where all 24 chains rank.

Meanwhile, the top five unhealthiest chains overall according to the Cozy Meal website, are Burger King, Dairy Queen, Taco Bell, Chick-fil-A, and Jack in the Box.

