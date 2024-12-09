Did a McDonald’s Employee Just Find the UnitedHealthcare CEO Shooter?

Luigi Mangione, the prime suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has been arrested.

On Dec. 9 (Monday), police identified the 26-year-old whom they believe murdered Thompson last week in Manhattan.

He was detained in Altoona, Pa., and has not been charged in Thompson's death at this time.

How Does McDonald's Play a Role in His Arrest?

Mangione was detained after a worker at the fast-food giant spotted him eating, thought he looked suspicious, and called the authorities.

According to NBC News, he had on him a three-page manifesto that allegedly speaks to his "motivation and mindset" in the killing.

"We don't think there is any specific threats to other people mentioned in that document, but it does seem that he has some ill-will towards corporate America," Chief of Detectives Joe Kenny said in a press conference.

Mangione also was in possession of a 9mm "ghost gun" similar to that used to shoot Thompson, multiple fake IDs, including an N.J. ID that he used to check into a hostel where he was allegedly staying.

The alleged shooter had no known prior arrest, and the NYPD did not have his name on their radar until he was apprehended in Altoona.

Thompson was fatally shot outside the New York Hilton Midtown hotel. The hooded, masked suspect fled the scene on a bike, with police losing track of him in Central Park.

According to Mangione's X account (formerly Twitter), he describes himself as a Honolulu, Hawaii, resident with a bachelor's and master's degree in computer science from the University of Pennsylvania.

NYPD Chief Kenny said he was born and raised in Maryland and has ties to San Francisco, Calif.

