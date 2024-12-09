Authorities have identified Luigi Nicholas Mangione, a 26-year-old man from Maryland, as the suspect in the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who was fatally shot from behind outside a Hilton hotel in New York City just hours before an insurance shareholder conference on Dec. 4.

Since he was taken into custody Monday (Dec. 9), Mangione’s social media accounts have been uncovered, drawing significant public attention.

On Instagram, where he uses the handle @Luigi.from.fiji, his posts predominantly showcase travels with friends and family members to various destinations.

Among the locations he’s appeared to have visited include New Jersey, San Lucas and San Juan.

His last Instagram post to date, shared in 2021, featured his trip to Hawaii, where he captured scenic views and appeared alongside friends.

His Instagram account currently has 70,000 followers as of publishing.

Mangione's X (formerly Twitter) account has also gained traction, amassing over 135,000 followers since he was named a suspect in the case.

He follows people as Edward Snowden, Joe Rogan, Steve-O, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Trevor Noah on X.

Notably, searches for Breloom, a Pokémon character featured in his Twitter header, have surged, according to one Twitter account.

See some of his tweets, below:

Meanwhile, on a mysterious YouTube channel believed to belong to Mangione, a teaser for a video scheduled to premiere on Dec. 11 promises to reveal "the truth" and reads: "If you see this, I'm already under arrest."

Mangione studied at the prestigious Gilman School in Baltimore, graduating as one of the top students.

He furthered his education at the University of Pennsylvania, earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees in engineering while being inducted into the Eta Kappa Nu Honor Society for Electrical and Computer Engineering.

Mangione has a criminal record, including a misdemeanor for trespassing in Hawaii, according to Fox News.

New York City mayor Eric Adams commented on the case, stating that Mangione "matches the description" of the suspect authorities have been seeking and that he possesses "several items" believed to link him to the crime.