Now Everyone Thinks the UnitedHealthcare CEO Shooter Suspect Looks Like Dave Franco

A suspect in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has been identified as 26-year-old former Ivy League student Luigi Mangione.

Mangione was taken into custody while eating at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pa., on Monday morning (Dec. 9), ending a week-long manhunt.

According to New York Post, Mangione reportedly liked tweets quoting "Unabomber" Ted Kaczynski and declared, "These parasites had it coming," in a manifesto.

Sources also allege that Mangione's motive was related to the treatment of a sick relative by insurance companies.

The Towson, Md., native was caught with a ghost gun that uses 9mm bullets, a silencer, a U.S. passport, four fake IDs with names used during the killer’s stint in New York City and the manifesto, sources told the outlet.

The manifesto reportedly also confirms the former valedictorian acted alone in the Manhattan shooting last week.

Mangione graduated cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering (BSE), Computer and Information Science in 2020 and also completed a Master of Science in Engineering (MSE), Computer and Information Science degree.

Meanwhile, the internet has moved on from thinking that the shooting suspect looks like Jake Gyllenhaal and now believes he strongly resembles actor Dave Franco.

"Somebody get Dave Franco’s agent on the horn ASAP," one person tweeted about a potential biopic about the crime.

Someone else predicted there will be a "Netflix miniseries starring Dave Franco" by 2026.

Another theorized that prolific television writer and director Ryan Murphy is already working on a project about that shooting.

"Ryan Murphy frantically opening Microsoft Word while trying to get in contact with Dave Franco," they tweeted.

