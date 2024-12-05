Musician Drops Scathing Song About UnitedHealthcare CEO Shooting: ‘Was the Gunshot Pre-Existing?’

A musician on TikTok has released a song about the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, and it captures how many on the internet are feeling unsympathetic about the shocking incident.

In a video posted to his account on Dec. 4, actor and singer-songwriter Philip Labes shared a scathing song about the shooting set to the tune of an acoustic guitar.

While the opening lyrics of "Don't Politicize This" note "we must never sink that low" to make a murder about politics, the rest of the song takes aim at the healthcare system in the U.S.

"Make a ticket, wait in line / But if you need medication during chemo that's denied / Can't we all just use the system / Here's appeals you can submit / Don't be moved by all these kids having an epileptic fit," Labes sings.

"Was the gunshot preexisting? / Please hold while we decide / Algorithms for your children, what's the value of their life?" he continues.

He then takes aim at health insurance CEOs, telling them sarcastically that "you should never have to face the things your customers all face."

Labes ends the song by telling CEOs that if they "don't like the violence," there's a survey they can take.

Labes is a singer and actor. He is best known for his roles in The OA and GLOW. He also appeared in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, on which he played young Gordon, according to iMDB.

Watch his video, below:

In the comments section of Labes' video, viewers shared their thoughts reflecting the current attitude of fatigue and frustration toward the U.S. health insurance and healthcare system.

"I submitted a claim for my condolences but it got denied ... Thoughts and deductibles to his family. My prayers are unfortunately out-of-network," one person commented.

"All I got to say is I’m going to need a prior authorization for those thoughts and prayers. I used to have United Healthcare and they were the worst," another user shared.

"Eat the rich," a number of other users commented, while many more shared their own frustrating stories about them or loved ones getting denied healthcare, in some cases resulting in extreme debt or even death.

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was gunned down in New York on Dec. 4. Thompson was shot at close range outside a Hilton hotel where he was attending an investors conference, ABC News reports.

Bullet casings found at the scene featured the words "deny," "defend" and "depose." The shooting suspect's motive is not known at this time.

According to Rolling Stone, the attitude surrounding the shooting has been punctuated by a widespread lack of sympathy as Americans grow increasingly frustrated by the predatory and expensive health insurance system:

As police hunted for the missing gunman in what they called a 'premeditated, pre-planned, targeted attack,' social media erupted with contempt for the health insurance industry he represented — and his company in particular.

"It’s actually kind of touching that the one thing that can bring together our fractious and disunited country is celebrating the assassination of a health insurance CEO," podcaster Tim Pool said, according to the outlet.

Rolling Stone reports UnitedHealthcare denies 32 percent of all in-network claims relating to individual health insurance plans.

That is twice the average in the healthcare industry.

Rolling Stone also reports the company is currently under fire for using a faulty AI algorithm that has denied claims for very sick patients.

UnitedHealthcare currently in the middle of a class action lawsuit brought on by two deceased people's estates alleging the company denied necessary coverage at an extended care facility.