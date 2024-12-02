5 Items You Should Absolutely Buy Now Before Trump’s Tariffs in 2025

As the holiday shopping season heats up, savvy consumers might be wondering if now is the time to stock up before prices potentially soar after Donald Trump takes office in the new year.

The president-elect is poised to return to the White House in January, during which he’s vowed to implement steep tariffs on imported goods.

While the exact details of his plans remain unclear, history suggests consumer price hikes will follow.

READ MORE: Can Elon Musk Run for President Someday?

Trump has proposed a 25 percent tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada, as well as an additional 10 percent tariff on Chinese goods beginning when he takes office.

He’s also floated a 60 percent tariff on Chinese imports and a 10-20 percent tariff on goods from other countries.

If enacted, these tariffs could significantly drive up prices on nearly everything not entirely manufactured in the U.S. — a list that includes most modern electronics, household appliances and even groceries.

It's never too early to plan ahead, so consumers may want to consider stocking up on certain products that are most likely to be affected by Trump's proposed tariffs in 2025.

According to ABC7 Chicago, these are the more expensive items consumers might want to buy before Trump takes office on Jan. 20, 2025.

SMARTPHONES

Electronics are among the most likely to get a tariff-related price hike in 2025, according to ABC Chicago.

The outlet reports China supplies 78 percent of U.S. smartphone imports.

If Trump’s proposed tariffs are implemented, smartphone prices could rise by 26 percent or more next year, adding over $200 to the cost of a new device.

VIDEO GAME CONSOLES

Gaming consoles could face an even greater increase, with prices jumping nearly 40 percent, or $246 on average, ABC Chicago reports.

This is due to China’s role in console manufacturing, accounting for 87 percent of imports.

According to Gizmodo, "the upcoming PS5 Pro [could] cost almost $1,000" in the wake of tariffs, and while the "Switch 2 may be backward compatible ... it may cost quite a bit more than the original.”

MAJOR APPLIANCES

Major household appliances aren’t spared, either.

A new $40 toaster could jump to $48 next year, while larger items such as washing machines and vacuums could see similar increases.

According to Yahoo! Finance, Trump's previous 20 percent tariff on washing machines caused prices to spike by more than 12 percent when he was first in office, or more upward of $86 to $92 more than usual.

ELECTRIC BIKES

E-bikes are among the items likely to see significant price hikes under Trump’s proposed tariffs, trade expert Scott Lincicome told CNN.

“It’s safe to say consumers will feel the pinch,” he noted.

This is largely because most e-bikes sold in the U.S. are sourced from China and are already subject to tariffs. Adding to the challenge, Lincicome remarked, “It’s not like Donald Trump is a champion of green initiatives or e-bikes.”

LAPTOPS & TABLETS

Like consoles and smartphones, laptops and tablets are rarely manufactured in the United States.

A proposed 10 percent across-the-board import tariff, combined with an additional 60 percent tariff on Chinese goods, could drive consumer prices for laptops and tablets up by 45 percent next year, according to a report from the Consumer Technology Association.

This would translate to an average increase of $357 for laptops and $201 for tablets.