Can Elon Musk Run for President Someday?

Elon Musk, the controversial 53-year-old billionaire known for his work with Tesla, SpaceX and X (formerly Twitter), has recently sparked conversations about his venture into politics.

Musk's growing influence, ties to Donald Trump (Musk was Trump's second biggest donor during the latter's 2024 presidential re-election) and outspoken views on policy and technology fuel speculation about a possible presidential run someday.

Fans and critics alike wonder how Musk’s unconventional approach might shape the political landscape, with some seeing him as a disruptive force who could bring fresh ideas to the White House, while others view him as a self-serving megalomaniac who bought his way into the U.S. government.

What Makes a Person Eligible to Be President?

There are three main requirements a person must meet in order to run for president. According to USA.gov, a person must be a natural born citizen of the United States. Additionally, a person must be at least 35 years old. The last requirement says that a person must be a United States citizen for at least 14 years.

Musk was born in South Africa, so he is not a natural born citizen of the U.S., therefore he can never run for president. Musk, however, does have U.S. citizenship, which he acquired in 2002, according to Fast Company. He also holds citizenship in Canada, thanks to his Canadian-born mother.

What Are Elon Musk's Political Aspirations?

Matthew Mittelsteadt, a fellow at George Mason University’s Mercatus Center, shared that Musk could lash out at competitors if given a position of power.

"In that scenario, if he wants to lash out at his AI competitors, having the direct ear of the president could enable him to cancel contracts and sic regulators on anyone he doesn’t like," he told Politico.

The outlet reports Musk once described himself as “politically moderate” in the past before taking a hard right in 2024.

Poltico reports Musk has since championed for small government and less regulation.

What Role Will Elon Musk Have in the Trump Office?

In September 2024, president-elect Donald Trump shared his plans to include Musk in his cabinet, which Musk can be appointed to despite not being a natural-born citizen. During a speech, Trump said Musk would establish a government efficiency commission.

Trump did not detail how such a commission would operate, only saying that the commission would develop a plan to do away with "fraud and improper payments" within six months of being formed. Additionally, he said that Musk had agreed to head this position, USA Today reports.

"I look forward to serving America if the opportunity arises ... No pay, no title, no recognition is needed," Musk claimed in a post on X, according to USA Today.

Since Trump's re-election, Musk, despite never having worked in any government position and having no expertise, has been announced as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (a.k.a. DOGE) alongside failed GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

The their roles will include providing "advice and guidance from outside of government," Trump said, according to CBS. Additionally, the DOGE be committed to cutting federal spending by way of gutting countless government positions and roles.

So far it's unclear how the DOGE will be funded or how it will operate.