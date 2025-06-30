Adult film Star Kylie Paige Dead at 28

Adult film star Kylie Paige has died aged 28.

The pornographic film star passed away in Los Angles on Wednesday (June 25), but her cause of death is currently unknown.

Brazzers, one of the pornographic media companies that Paige worked with during her career, said in a statement: "The Brazzers team is deeply saddened to learn of Kylie Page’s passing.

"Kylie will be remembered for her laughter, kindness and bringing light wherever she went. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Kylie’s family, friends, and fans during this difficult time."

Paige made her debut in the adult film industry back in 2016, and she appeared in more than 200 sex scenes in total during the course of her career.

Alex Mack, of Hussie Models, her talent agency, has paid a heartfelt tribute to Paige, describing the adult film star as a "wonderful friend" and a "kind soul."

Alex said in a statement: "Losing Kylie is truly heartbreaking.

"She was a kind soul, a wonderful friend, and always brought warmth and energy wherever she went. That’s exactly how I’ll always remember her, full of life and kindness."

Leah Gotti, who also works in the adult film industry, began her career in the same modelling house as Paige at the age of 18. The duo ultimately joined the adult film business, and Leah has paid a glowing tribute to her close friend, describing Paige as an "infectious person" who had a "really light and bright" personality.

Speaking to AVN, Leah said: "I just think, overall, she was a [happily] infectious person.

"She was really light and bright and she just loved to smile, laugh, and really valued living life to the fullest and being free as much as possible."

Paige's cause of death has not yet been confirmed. However, an investigation is currently ongoing to determine the cause of her passing.