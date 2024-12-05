The Internet Thinks the UnitedHealthcare Shooter Suspect Looks Like Jake Gyllenhaal

The search is on for the person who shot down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson Wednesday (Dec. 4), and some on social media are joking that the killer could be a certain A-list actor. (But, you know, not really.)

On Thursday morning (Dec. 5), the New York Police Department released CCTV images of a "person of interest" wanted for questioning regarding Thompson's murder.

"This down not appear to be a random act of violence," the NYPD tweeted alongside the images, adding the attack against the CEO, who was attending an investors conference in Manhattan and was standing outside his hotel when he was gunned down, appeared to be "premeditated" and "targeted."

Bullet casings found at the scene featured the words "deny," "defend" and "depose."

The photos posted by the NYPD show a smiling man wearing a hoodie, jacket and black scarf or black balaclava around his neck.

According to ABC News, the photos of the suspect were pulled from a surveillance camera at the HI New York City Hostel located at West 103rd Street, where it's believed the man was staying.

To clarify, the man in the images is not the confirmed shooter, but simply a person of interest as of publishing.

The NYPD is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the confirmed shooter.

READ MORE: Musician Drops Song About UnitedHealthcare CEO Shooting

Meanwhile, the internet is already joking about how much the man in the photos apparently looks like Jake Gyllenhaal.

The actor's name even began trending on X (formerly Twitter) after the photos were released online.

One X user joked that the Nightcrawler star has been "taking method acting a bit far" lately.

Another quipped that Gyllenhaal will be up for an Academy Award someday if he ever portrays the killer in a biopic. (Which, let's face it, is very possible considering Hollywood's exploitative track record.)

See more tweets, below.

Warning: Some tweets contain strong language