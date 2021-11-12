Has someone checked on Jake Gyllenhaal? Is he alright?

On Friday (Nov. 12), Taylor Swift re-released her 2012 record, Red: Taylor's Version, including the mythic 10-minute version of her song "All Too Well."

The fan-favorite track has been long-rumored to be inspired by the singer's former relationship with Gyllenhaal. Upon its initial release nearly a decade ago, the song became an instant hit among Swifties, as well as a breakup anthem for the masses. If you've listened to the track, you'll know that the lyrics are some of the most brutal that Swift has ever written.

Gyllenhaal and Swift were first seen in public together in October 2010. At the time, Swift was 20 and the actor was 29. Reportedly, they were together for three months before calling it quits just before New Year's Eve.

Fans speculated about their brief romance after Swift released Red in October 2012, which featured "All Too Well" (the original 5:28 version). Many believed that some of the other songs on the album were inspired by their time together as well.

Over the years, Gyllenhaal has drawn criticism for dating Swift due to their somewhat questionable age gap at the time of their relationship. Now, the longer version of Swift's breakup opus seems to shed more light onto their doomed romance, doubling down on the implication that the reason for their breakup was their age gap.

As Swift sings on the 10-minute version:

“And I was never good at telling jokes but the punch line goes / I'll get older but your lovers stay my age / But I'm in a new hell every time you double-cross my mind / You said if we had been closer in age maybe it would have been fine / And that made me want to die.”

Though the pair seem to be at the very least on good working terms today (Gyllenhaal lent his voice to the film Spirit Untamed, which features Swift's song "Wildest Dreams"), that hasn't stopped fans from dragging the actor to oblivion following the release of the 10-minute version of "All Too Well."

See some of the funniest tweets about Gyllenhaal and Swift, below. (And don't worry, Jake! We're sure it'll all die down by the day after tomorrow.)