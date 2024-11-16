Kellogg’s and Six Other Go-To Foods Banned in Other Countries

It's a bit of a shock to learn that everyday foods that everyone in the United States has heard of and probably indulged in at some point are illegal for other countries to sell in their stores. Or if nothing else, some come with major warning labels.

Gatorade

According to the Market Realist website, certain flavors of the popular sports drink contain Yellow 5 and Yellow 6 dyes, which children are banned from having in Norway and Austria. Meanwhile, in the rest of the European Union, or E.U., those particular varieties of Gatorade must carry a warning label.

Kraft Macaroni and Cheese

According to Market Realist, it's those yellow dyes again that keep this guilty pleasure that Americans love banned in the UK and other British Commonwealth countries.

Instant Mashed Potatoes

While not in the same category as real mashed potatoes as comfort food, these can do the trick. However, according to the Eat This website, a preservative called BHA keeps them off the shelves in the UK and Japan.

Kellogg's

They're GRRRRREAT except in the UK, Europe, and Japan, where Frosted Flakes are banned. According to Market Realist, this is because these and many other cereals contain the preservative BHT, which is used in cosmetics and rubber products.

Little Debbie

What seems like an innocent guilty pleasure snack is okay except for Swiss Cake Rolls. Depending on the country in the E.U., they're either banned or come with heavy warnings. According to Market Realist, the biggest reason is that they contain food dyes that are deemed harmful to children, including Yellow 5 and Red 40. Palm oil is another reason for the restrictions or complete ban.

Skittles

Skittles are banned in Austria, Sweden, and Norway because of the Yellow 5 and Yellow 6 dye we discussed earlier. In the rest of the EU, they carry a warning label.

U.S. Pork

Cuts of meat from pigs raised in the United States often use growth hormones in farming practices called ractopamine, and the US is one of a random few countries around the world that still allows it, according to Eat This.

