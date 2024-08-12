Whether these summer months are flying by for you or not, at least the majority of us love fall. Crisp air, cozy scarves, cute sweaters, beautiful foliage, pumpkin spiced everything, and warm apple cider.

We're often used to a summer-like experience in September with temperatures often equaling July and August. According to the Weather Channel, expect that to happen this year. Even though the fall equinox is in late September, don't expect the heat to relax in most of the country.

SEPTEMBER

The hottest part of the country will be in the Southwest up into Colorado, throughout the Midwestern plains. These regions will experience well above normal temperatures, even hotter then those simple, lagging summertime days for the most part.

Meanwhile, summer-like temps will extend through September in the Upper Midwest and the Great Lakes, the Northeast, and most of the eastern states quite often what these regions are used to experiencing for the most part. The same goes for the inland areas of the Pacific Northwest and California.

The South, Gulf Coast, and Florida will feel warmer as well but nothing major, just holding onto that summer-like feel.

It's the coastline of the Pacific Northwest and California that will see its normal fall-like season kick-off on time.

OCTOBER

Now, when we're really excited for fall, warmer than usual weather will stick with us across the entire country.

According to the Weather Channel, the Great Lakes and interior Northeast through the Midwest and Plains states will stay well above normal even beyond what these areas are used to in October.

Meanwhile, the Mid-Atlantic and southern coastline as well as the Pacific Northwest and and California will feel fall-like with a few above normal days.

LOOK: Inside McDonald's Failed Restaurant-Themed Hotel McDonald's launched its Golden Arch Hotel concept with a pair of locations in Switzerland in 2001. Rooms included arches over the headboards and showers that were visible from the bedroom. Both locations closed less than two years after they opened. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll