Last-Minute Photographer Refuses to Send Friend’s Wedding Pics Until Payment Is Made in Full

A photographer on Reddit shared that her friend is furious with her because she won't send over the wedding photos she took until she gets paid in full.

The photographer explained she stepped in to shoot her friend's mom's wedding as a "last-minute favor," but hasn't sent the images over as the client has yet to pay her for her services.

"While I was out with my friends I was unexpectedly called by my brother-in-law, I don’t usually get a call from him so when I saw he was calling I answered and asked if everything was okay. He had explained the situation about the previous photographer dropping out last minute at 6PM on the NIGHT BEFORE THE WEDDING, and asked me to help and I would be paid by a certain date," she wrote.

"I agreed and traveled [four] hours with my camera and laptop up to this wedding venue to take photos for the bride and groom," the photographer continued on Reddit.

However, the photographer recently found out she won't be paid for her work until a much later date than she and her friend initially agreed upon.

"So I sat and thought about it and came to the conclusion that I wouldn’t send any photos. I then explained this to my friend and he was unaware of a date being set for payment and only the amount, until I showed him that part of the conversation we had between each other," she detailed.

"Everyone’s already been using my photos quite happily for profile pictures and cover photos from the few I had already sent over, not to mention I’d already been hounded by people for said photos as they needed them asap," the photographer continued, adding her friend called her an "a--hole" for not sending all the images over without being paid first.

"I feel the whole situation is about to put a divide between me and my friend when I don’t want it to," she concluded her post.

Users in the comments section rallied behind the woman's decision to not hand over the photos until she gets paid in full.

"I'm wondering if the prior photographer dropped out because the wedding didn't meet a 'payment in full before the event' clause," one person wrote.

"They’re going to leave you high and dry if you send those photos. You’ll never see that money," another commented.

"You send those photos before being paid, you're not going to get paid. You have a product, you don't deliver your product before you get paid," someone else chimed in.