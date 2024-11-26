Wendy Williams ‘Permanently Disabled and Legally Incapacitated’

Wendy Williams has become "permanently disabled" amid her dementia diagnosis.

The 60-year-old chat show host was diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia in 2023, and her court-appointed guardian has now revealed that the dementia has advanced, leaving Wendy "cognitively impaired, permanently disabled and legally incapacitated."

In new documents obtained by PEOPLE, Sabrina E. Morrissey, Wendy's guardian, explains: "FTD is a progressive disease, meaning that there is no cure and the symptoms only get worse over time."

Sabrina, who has served as Wendy's guardian since April 2022, made the statements amid an ongoing dispute over the release of Where Is Wendy Williams?, a docu-series that explores the TV star's guardianship and her health troubles.

Sabrina noted that Wendy is currently in a "highly vulnerable" state and was "clearly incapable of consenting to being filmed" for the docu-series.

By contrast, Mark Ford and Erica Hanson, the executive producers of Where Is Wendy Williams?, previously defended their documentary amid criticism of the project.

Erica claimed that the docu-series will "shed light" on the "reality of Wendy’s life."

Erica told Extra: "It was important for us to be able to shed light on what the reality of Wendy’s life was under this care.

"We were concerned about her being in that apartment, being alone, clearly drinking a lot … she was really isolated and we were really concerned about her, that one of the reasons why we stayed and really kept pushing … It is scary to think of if we weren’t there at times."

Mark added: "At a certain point we were more concerned about what would happen to her if we stopped filming than if we continued."