Wendy Williams Working on ‘Several Projects’ After Ending Talk Show to Focus on Health
Wendy Williams is itching to get back in the spotlight. The "formerly retired" daytime diva is reportedly "working on several projects" after taking a break to focus on her health.
Before the start of season 13 of The Wendy Williams Show last year, Williams had to delay her return date twice after enduring a multitude of ongoing health issues. However, the show went on without her, with Sherri Shepherd, Leah Remini, Michael Rapaport, and Whitney Cummings assuming guest-hosting duties.
Former The View host, Shepherd, was a fan favorite, and eventually replaced Williams, launching her own talk show, Sherri, on Sept. 12, 2022.
After a brief pause from her career, a source spilled to Page Six that Williams is "ready to get things rolling and get back to being Wendy Williams," and is working on launching a new "podcast," amongst other things.
The outlet reported that the former disc jockey was spotted at chic NYC restaurant Fresco by Scotto last week filming a mystery project.
"Basically it was a regular night… and then all of the sudden the Wendy Williams train arrived," an insider dished. "She had a huge crew that basically turned Fresco by Scotto into a movie set … approximately 30 people in the crew. Lights, cameras, audio, producers, etc. [It] looked like a reality show."
The mother-of-one has been very open about her mental health issues and struggles with Graves disease — an immune system disorder that results in the overproduction of thyroid hormones.
In February 2018, the 58-year-old revealed she had been suffering from the debilitating disease for years that causes anxiety, tremors and bulging eyes.
