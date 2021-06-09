Whatever Happened to Selena Gomez’s Band, The Scene?

Way back before she turned into a solo superstar, Selena Gomez's first foray into the music industry was fronting a pop-rock band known as Selena Gomez & the Scene.

Signed to Disney's Hollywood Records, Selena Gomez & the Scene first burst onto the, well, scene with their two first singles, "Falling Down" and "Naturally," the latter which became a breakout dance hit and received heavy airplay.

The electro-pop/rock band released a trio of albums in the few years they were together, including 2009's Kiss & Tell, 2010's A Year Without Rain and 2011's When the Sun Goes Down. They also churned out a parade of Radio Disney-friendly singles, including hits such as "Love You Like a Love Song" and "Who Says."

Unfortunately, in January 2012 Gomez announced the band was going on hiatus and would not release any new music. (The same year, they won their sixth Teen Choice Award.)

Of course, since then Gomez has moved on to become one of the most famous faces in the world, and a solo pop star in her own right, but whatever happened to her band, The Scene?

We've done a little digging and rounded up where the original bandmates who helped launch Gomez to stardom are today.

Greg Garman, Drums

The original drummer for the band, Greg Garman has since gone on to tour with rock bands Hollywood Undead and Holy Wars.

He's also worked with a litany of other artists over the years, from Greyson Chance and Becky G to Grace VanderWaal and the late Christina Grimmie, according to his lengthy resume.

Additionally, Garman is the creator of vegan lip balm brand Apocalips, and even runs his own Etsy store!

Joey Clement, Bass

Bassist Joey Clement has also continued making music. Responsible for co-writing the title track on Selena Gomez & the Scene's final album, 2011's When the Sun Goes Down, Clement now plays bass for Alex Band and other artists such as Dylan Dunlap.

Back in 2017, the long-haired, self-proclaimed champagne connoisseur (he has the certificates to prove it!) even performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon alongside Glee star Chord Overstreet.

Ethan Roberts, Lead Guitar and Backing Vocals

Around his time with Selena Gomez & the Scene, lead guitarist Ethan Roberts was also touring as musical director with Katy Perry, Kelsea Ballerini and more.

He also played in the mid-2000s with The Veronicas, Cheyenne Kimball and American Idol's Carmen Rasmusen. Nowadays though, he's also focused on music licensing, and has received placements in many commercials and TV shows. Most recently, one of his songs was featured in the June 4 episode of Grey's Anatomy.

Oh, and he also plays sax now...

Dane Forrest, Keys

Like each of his former bandmates, keyboardist Dane Forrest has remained active in the music industry.

Back in 2015, he and Clement reunited as two-thirds of country band Clampett. The group even opened for Dan + Shay, but it looks like their Instagram hasn't been updated since March 2016.

He also currently manages pop-punk band Anarbor and plays keys for country singer Dylan Schneider.