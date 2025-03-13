If You’re Hungry After 8PM You Should Only Eat *This*

Obviously, if you're heading out on a Saturday night date, grabbing a girls' night at your favorite restaurant, or hitting up a party at your neighbor's house, avoiding food after 8 p.m. or only eating blueberries or almonds isn't on your agenda.

And that's okay.

However, when you're at home watching television while scrolling socials on your phone and boredom hits at 8:57, ordering a pizza, grabbing a bag of chips, or getting a spoon and eating directly out of that pint of chocolate-chocolate chip ice cream may be your normal routine.

Hey, I totally get it. But if you MUST eat after 8 p.m., most likely out of boredom, in reality, eating anything will do because it's more about the action than the food. So, why not go healthy as often as possible?

According to the Healthline website, some of the foods on the list below actually help you sleep better, too. Talk about win-win!

There is growing scientific evidence that eating too late at night could make it harder to manage your weight. But if you’re truly hungry, a small, nutrient-rich snack with less than 200 calories is generally fine at night.

Add these snacks to your next shopping list and give them a try in place of meals or junk food. It can't hurt to try, right?

LEARN MORE: Why You Should Never Sleep on Your Right Side

Blueberries, Bananas, or Strawberries

Nuts

Popcorn

Vegi's (add dip if that helps)

Dark Chocolate

Greek Yogurt

Avocado

Apple and Peanut Butter

Kiwi

Cheese and Crackers

The great thing about this list is you can even add nuts and fruit to your yogurt to make it heartier. Or dip that banana or some strawberries in dark chocolate for a more dessert-tasting 9:30 p.m. snack.

It takes some discipline, and if making sure you don't ever eat after 8 p.m. can be a struggle, then don't beat yourself up. Try these foods instead.

Chains That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2025 The list of chains that have closed locations or have plans to shutter stores later in 2025 continues to grow at a rapid pace. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll