Are Cobra Starship Making a Comeback?

Are Cobra Starship planning a reunion?

The alt-rock/electro-pop band dominated the alternative charts in the 2000s and have most recently taken TikTok by storm with their nostalgic bops.

Fans seem to think Cobra Starship might be readying a combeack after some users the band launched their new official and verified TikTok account. Their bio reads: "The official TikTok of Cobra Starship. Fangs up!"

Gabe Saporta founded the group back in 2006 and initially enlisted guitarist Ryland Blackinton, bassist Alex Suarez, drummer Nate Novarro and keytarist Victoria Asher. In 2014, Eric Halvorsen replaced Suarez on bass and Andy Barr replaced Blackinton on guitar.

The band quickly gained a cult following and signed to Fueled By Ramen, the prime pop-punk record label of the time. During their 10 years as a band, they collaborated with the likes of Leighton Meester, Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz and Icona Pop. They released four albums (While the City Sleeps, We Rule the Streets, ¡Viva La Cobra!, Hot Mess and Night Shades), which included two Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 tracks.

The band officially called it quits on November 10, 2015. In a statement to Billboard, Saporta revealed that he was ready to "pass the baton" and work in artist management.

Saporta subsequently founded The Artist Group Music Management company. Today he's a family man: he and Erin Fetherston have two children together.

Novarro, meanwhile, is a music producer and plays drums for the band Armor For Sleep. He's pretty active on his Twitter account, even occasionally sharing some Cobra Starship memes.

As for Asher, she currently works for horror production company Blumhouse and is a "songwriter, musician, film producer and director," according to her Twitter bio.

Back in 2019, Asher responded to a fan's tweet that read, "When the f--- are @CobraStarship going to announce a reunion? Twenty nine SCENE is almost over guys." She replied, "I'm with ya on this."