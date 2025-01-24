When Can You File Your Taxes in 2025?

Tax season is finally here, and millions anticipate a refund to make a big purchase, pay down some debt, or add to their savings.

Wondering when you can file and what to expect? We've got you covered, below.

When Is the Earliest I Can File Taxes in 2025?

According to the IRS, tax season starts Monday (Jan. 27), which is when individuals can begin filing their 2024 tax returns.

On the same day, the agency will also begin its free Direct File service, which will be available in 25 states this year.



Roughly 140 million Americans will file returns this year. In 2024, two-thirds of filers got a refund, with an average return of $3,100.

Although the IRS will begin accepting tax returns on Jan. 27, the agency opened its Free File service on Jan. 10.

The Free File program, offered through certain tax software programs, is available to taxpayers who made $84,000 or less in 2024.

Americans who file their taxes now will be among the first processed by the IRS on opening day.

When Will I Receive My 2024 Refund?

The IRS says most refunds will be issued in less than three weeks. Meaning, taxpayers who file on Jan. 27 should anticipate a refund by Feb. 17.

One day after filing a return electronically, taxpayers can check the status of their refund using the IRS' Where's My Refund? site.

When Is the Deadline to File Taxes for 2024?

The IRS notes the deadline to file a return is April 15.

That date is also the deadline to file Form 4868 or request an extension until Oct. 15.