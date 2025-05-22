Which of the Four Types of Drunks Are You?

It seems like there are so many descriptions of what people turn into when they've had too much to drink, so it's hard to believe that there are scientifically only four types.

I mean, isn't there the happy drunk, the mean drunk, the philosophical drunk, the sloppy drunk, the emotional drunk, the affectionate drunk, and the fighter?

There's the risky drunk, too. Oh, and who hasn't been around the drama queen drunk or the clingy drunk?

I'm sure I'm even missing some.

LEARN MORE: WHAT HAPPENS TO YOUR BODY WHEN YOU DRINK ON PLANES

However, according to the Shape Magazine website, there are technically only four types of drunks that everyone fits into.

Hmmmmmm. Really?

It turns out that four kinds of drunk personalities coincidentally match up with popular names you'll likely recognize from your childhood: Hemingway, Mary Poppins, Mr. Hyde, and the Nutty Professor.

THE HEMINGWAYS

Named after novelist Earnest Hemingway, who was notoriously drunk quite often, being that he was an alcoholic, most never knew when he was drunk because his personality really didn't change.

Chances are, you know a Hemingway. They show the least amount of personality changes. Sure, they will still slur words or laugh more or get a bit more blunt during conversations, but overall, the changes are slight when they're intoxicated.

According to Time Magazine, Hemingways make up 40% of us when we've had one too many, with the majority of us in this group. Even alcoholics can be in this group.

As for their main personality attributes when not intoxicated, most tend to be conscientious and have an intellectual side.

THE MARY POPPINS

Obviously, this one is, well, pretty obvious and self-explanatory.

The Mary Poppins are the friendliest group of drunks, which goes along with their sober characteristic of being very agreeable and cooperative.

These drunks are even sweeter when they're drinking and super cheerful, helpful, and more outgoing, even with strangers.

THE NUTTY PROFESSORS

These drunks become much more uninhibited and extraverted the more they drink. Nutty Professors tend to correspond with shyer, more self-conscious people when they're sober.

According to Time Magazine, this comes from Eddie Murphy's character, who is chemically transformed from an introvert to an extrovert.

Their personality changes are pretty noticeable.

THE MR. HYDES

Named after Dr. Jekyll's alter ego, the Mr. Hydes experience the most significant personality changes from their sober persona when they've had too much booze, and it's almost always negative and never fun to be around.

This all said, we've all nicknamed the various types of drunk people, like the sloppy drunk or sad drunk, who don't seem to have a specific character name, like the happy drunk or the fighter.

Those drunk behaviours can appear with any of these types of drinkers.

Concerts Where Fans Died These concerts ended in tragedy when fans died. Gallery Credit: Taylor Alexis Heady