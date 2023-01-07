Chris Evans has a new leading lady in his life!

The 41-year-old The Gray Man star is dating 25-year-old actress Alba Baptista. On Friday (Jan. 6), the couple became Instagram official when the Marvel alum shared a video of the pair scaring each other with the caption, "A look back at 2022." While Evans was the primary instigator at the beginning, Baptista quickly caught on and began to hide around corners to frighten him.

Who is Alba Baptista?



The Portuguese actress was born in Lisbon in 1997. Her parents are a translator and an engineer. Aside from her acting work, she is also a model. She speaks five languages including Portugese, English, Spanish, French and German.

What has Alba Baptista starred in?



You may recognize Baptista as Ava in the television series, Warrior Nun. At the beginning of her career, she starred in numerous Portugese projects like A Impostora, Filha da Lei, A Criação and Jogo Duplo. Baptista then moved to English-speaking roles that released in America like Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, Fatima and Patrick.

How did Chris Evans and Alba Baptista meet?



In November 2022, People reported that the two were an item and that the pair were together "for over a year and it's serious."

"They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her," a source told the outlet. It is unknown just how the actors met or began seeing each other.