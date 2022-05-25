Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and More Celebrities React to Texas Elementary School Mass Shooting

Celebrities and politicians are reacting to the beyond tragic elementary school shooting in Texas.

On Tuesday (May 24), the unthinkable happened when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos shot his grandmother before driving to Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Armed with a rifle and wearing body armor, he opened fire and killed 21 people according to CNN. This has become the second deadliest school shooting in the history of the United States.

Actor Matthew McConaughey is from the town of Uvalde. He tweeted, "Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us. This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we stand on, we all know we can do better. We must do better."

Fellow Texas native Selena Gomez tweeted resources and a heartfelt message.

"A teacher killed doing her job; an invaluable yet sadly underappreciated job. If children aren’t safe at school where are they safe? It’s so frustrating and I’m not sure what to say anymore. Those in power need to stop giving lip service and actually change the laws to prevent these shootings in the future," she wrote.

Meanwhile, actor Chris Evans simply put, "F------ enough."

Taylor Swift shared a clip of Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr speaking about the shooting at a press conference.

"Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde," Swift wrote. "By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others. By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak. Steve’s words ring so true and cut so deep."

LeBron James shared his thoughts and prayers with the families of the loved ones that were senselessly murdered.

"Like when is enough enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harm's way at school. Like seriously 'AT SCHOOL' where it's supposed to be the safest," he wrote.

Ahead of the This Is Us finale, Mandy Moore posted that she has "no words" for the tragedy in an Instagram Story.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, a former teacher, wrote, "Lord, enough. Little children and their teacher. Stunned. Angry. Heartbroken."

"I had hoped when I became president I would not have to do this — again," President Joe Biden said. "Another massacre. Uvalde, Texas. An elementary school. Beautiful, innocent second, third and fourth graders. And how many scores of little children who witnessed what happened — see their friends die, as if they're in a battlefield, for God's sake. They'll live with it the rest of their lives."

Former President Barack Obama tweeted, "May God bless the memory of the victims, and in the words of Scripture, heal the brokenhearted and bind up their wounds."

See more of the reactions and call to actions, below.