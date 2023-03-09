Wondering who the killer is in Scream VI? We've got you covered.

The sixth entry in the popular Scream horror movie series opened in theaters March 9, inviting fans of the franchise to a new location for Ghostface to terrorize his (or her) victims: New York City.

A far cry from the cozy suburbs of Woodsboro — or the glitz of Hollywood featured in Scream 3 — Manhattan provides a unique new hunting ground for the series' iconic masked villain. This Ghostface is particularly brutal and unforgiving as he (or she) stalks Scream 5 survivors Sam (Melissa Barrera ), Tara (Jenna Ortega), Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown) and Chad (Mason Gooding).

If you're dying to find out who Ghostface is in Scream VI, scroll down. But beware...

***Spoilers below!***

Who Is Ghostface in Scream VI?

After sisters Sam and Tara Carpenter and their friends are terrorized over the course of the Halloween season in Manhattan — Sam, Tara, Mindy and Chad have relocated to New York City from Woodsboro for the latter three's college career — it's revealed that there are not one, not two, but three Ghostface killers, marking a first for the series.

The killers are revealed to be Detective Bailey (Dermot Mulroney), the police officer on Sam's case; his daughter Quinn (Liana Liberato), who seemingly died earlier in the film and was Sam and Tara's roommate; and Ethan (Jack Champion), one of Sam, Tara, Mindy and Chad's new friends.

Detective Bailey is also revealed to be Ethan's father. In another twist, it's revealed that all three are the family members of Scream 5 killer Richie, who Sam killed in the previous film. Their motive is, of course, to avenge the Stab-obsessed Richie and complete his twisted vision.

Why Isn't Sidney Prescott in Scream VI?

Unfortunately, Sidney Prescott, played by Neve Campbell, who has appeared in every other Scream film and is the series' original Final Girl, does not appear in Scream VI.

In the film, when Ghostface begins terrorizing New York City, Gale Weathers tells Sam and Tara that Sidney sends them her best but is going "out of town" with her husband and children to protect them, and that she "deserves her happy ending."

However, the real reason Sidney does not appear in the movie is due to failed contact negotiations between Campbell and Paramount Pictures.

In June 2022, after starring in the Scream series for 25 years, Campbell announced she would not be returning as Sidney for the sixth film in the franchise due to stalled salary negotiations and implied the studio was unwilling to pay her what she believed she is worth.

"As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It's been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You've always been so incredibly supportive to me. I'm forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years," the actress said in a statement.