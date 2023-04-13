Did Casey Becker Actually Survive ‘Scream’? Drew Barrymore Thinks It’s Possible

Drew Barrymore says it's possible her iconic Scream character might actually not be dead after all.

Barrymore, who played Casey Becker in the 1996 film, recently opened up about her character's fate on her talk show, where she revealed it's possible Casey could come back in future Scream movie.

"I asked you if maybe your character maybe survived?" guest Ross Matthews asked Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show April 12, according to Entertainment Weekly.

"You know, doctors can do amazing things! And you said, maybe there's a chance she did survive. So, does this make you want to bring her back for Scream VII?" he continued.

"It's funny. I've never thought of it this way, but I'm pretty sure a C-section is comparable to what happened to her. Like, literally. And I'm here! I'm fine! So, maybe Casey Becker will be okay," Barrymore mused.

Barrymore also teased how Casey might come back.

"With good writing, you can make anything happen," she said.

READ MORE: ‘Scream 6’ Was Specifically Designed to Debunk a Fan Theory

Barrymore paid homage to her iconic character in 2020 when she wore Casey's signature blonde bob on her talk show for a sketch that focused on the teen ghosting Ghostface.

In the skit, Barrymore received text messages from Ghostface asking her to "please pick up."

Even though she is years removed from her time on Scream, Barrymore has nothing but love for the horror movie franchise, which she called "just so fun and cool" on her talk show.