Drew Barrymore’s Co-Head Writer Addresses Show’s ‘Frustrating’ Decision to Air Amid Strike

The co-head writer for The Drew Barrymore Show is calling out Drew Barrymore for her decision to return to air amid the ongoing WGA strike.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Cristina Kinon, the co-head writer for The Drew Barrymore Show, called Barrymore's decision "frustrating," and said it will only "prolong the strike."

"I don't see how what I do is different from writing for a scripted show, or writing feature films... which I also do. We're all trying to make a career out of writing, and the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) is trying to slowly chip away at that. And they wouldn't have anything without writers; writers are the seed of all of creation," Kinon said.

While Barrymore, a SAG actress, is not technically violating the SAG-AFTRA strike rules as a TV host, she does use writers from the WGA for her talk show. Because of this, upcoming episodes will not be written by striking writers who are part of the organization.

Despite not agreeing with Barrymore's decision to return to taping, Kinon says she understands the show employs many other types of staff members and sees Barrymore's "perspective of wanting to protect your cast, your crew and your staff."

Even though filming has resumed, Kinon added it's "not too late" for production to shut down and "stand in solidarity with us".

On Sept. 10, Barrymore released a statement on her Instagram account defending her controversial decision to return to air amid the ongoing strikes.

"I own this choice. We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind. We launched live in a global pandemic. Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real time," Barrymore wrote.

"I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience. I hope for a resolve for everyone as soon as possible. We have navigated difficult times since we first came on air. And so I take a step forward to start Season 4 once again with an astute humility," her statement continued.

Barrymore's decision has been met with harsh criticism by many of her peers in the entertainment industry, especially considering she previously supported the strike by stepping down as host of the MTV Movie and TV Awards back in May.