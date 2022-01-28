Did You Know Drew Barrymore and Luke Wilson Had an Open Relationship in the ’90s?

Did you know that Drew Barrymore was once in an open relationship?

She and former boyfriend Luke Wilson weren't exactly exclusive when they dated back in the late '90s.

Drew made the revelation during a recent episode of her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, while interviewing her friend and fellow actress Kate Hudson.

Describing herself and Kate as "young and wild" when they first met, the two friends reminisced about the time they ran into each other at a Santa Monica bar. It was around the same time Kate was filming the 2003 film Alex & Emma with the actor.

“I was dating him, but I think he was also dating other people,” Drew told Kate about her and Luke's "low stakes" romance. “It was an open relationship; we were young.”

“I’ve been there with a Wilson, too,” Kate quipped. The actress previously dated former co-star Owen Wilson after they filmed the 2006 movie You, Me and Dupree.

“We’re just young, we’re having fun, we’re all playing, acting, hanging out,” Drew continued. “You’re not taking it all so seriously, and it was fun and we had the best time.”

Watch the interview, below.

Drew and Luke worked together on a variety of films over the years.

They first worked together in 1997's crime comedy Best Men. They also acted alongside each other in the 1998 drama film Home Fries.

In the 2000s, the pair starred together in Charlie's Angels and Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle.

Following her split from Luke, Drew dated her Charlie's Angels co-star Tom Green.