25 Iconic Thin Celebrity Eyebrow Moments That Make the Case for Overplucking

Remember when ultra-thin, plucked eyebrows were all the rage? Throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s, tons of celebrities ditched thick brows in favor for pencil-thin ones. From Christina Aguilera to Gwen Stefani and Paris Hilton, so many stars embraced the skinny, barely-there eyebrow. But are thin brows coming back in style?

There's no one "right" way to sculpt an eyebrow. Everyone's face shape is different, so the best brow shape to model after will vary from person to person. But if it's a Y2K-inspired style you're going for, look no further than the razor-thin eyebrow.

Along with platform flip-flops, butterfly hair clips and low-rise jeans, thin eyebrows were simply a way of life in the late '90s and early 2000s. From television shows to the concert stage and red carpet, it seems like every celeb sported their own pair of super thin brows back in the day.

While over-plucked eyebrows were phased out in favor of a more natural, full look, with modern-day supermodels such as Bella Hadid leaning into the nostalgic aesthetic, should we expect to see skinny eyebrows pop up again? Fashion tends to come in cycles, and we could be in for a thin brow renaissance.

Celebrities Who Rocked Thin Brows in the '90s and 2000s Below, check out 25 celebrities that totally nailed the thin eyebrow trend — and make the case for a new wave of perfectly plucked eyebrows. They might just convince you to pull out your tweezers and go to town on your own brows. In this case, less really is more.