Drew Barrymore Escorted Away After Alleged Stalker Rushes Stage

Drew Barrymore was escorted off stage during an interview at 92NY in New York with actor and singer Reneé Rapp after her alleged stalker suddenly rushed the stage on Tuesday (Aug. 22).

In a viral video shared online, Barrymore is seen on stage excitedly greeting someone off-screen during her conversation with Rapp about her recently released debut album, Snow Angel.

"Oh my god, yes, hi," Barrymore greets the man in the audience.

The man then approaches the stage as Rapp looks alarmed and sits up in her chair.

"I'm Chad Michael Busto, you know who I am," he tells Barrymore. "I need to see you at some point. Okay?"

Rapp immediately stands and walks Barrymore off stage as security guards intervene.

See the shocking moment, below:

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Granted Restraining Order Against 'Telepathic' Stalker

After a brief break, the two stars returned to the stage and were able to joke about the creepy encounter.

"I have a new definition of your sexiness. It's that level of protectiveness! That went full Bodyguard!" Barrymore told Rapp.

"You are my Kevin Costner," Barrymore joked.

Rapp replied, "I'll be that!"

Per Insider, a person who attended the event said, "At first, I thought it was a planned guest because Drew was so warm and excited to see him. But then we saw Reneé kick into protective mode. Then he said his name and started to get more aggressive, so we all realized something was off."

On TikTok, one viewer commented, "The way Drew was ready to let him have an input and excited. Like that was her true beautiful colors showing she is genuinely such a sweet person."

"Renee handled that SO well, oh my god," another person commented.

"This makes me sad, especially because Drew is so receptive and caring, and it’s such a scary situation," another person noted in the comments section.