Kim Kardashian Granted Restraining Order Against ‘Telepathic’ Stalker

Kim Kardashian has been granted a restraining order against a stalker who claims he has telepathically communicated with the reality TV star.

The order was granted in Los Angeles on Dec. 5.

The order prevents Persaud from coming within 100 yards of Kardashian and from communicating with her in any way for five years.

He is also prohibited from owning a firearm and was ordered to surrender any he already possesses.

Kardashian did not attend the ruling in person.

According to Page Six, Andre Persaud showed up at Kardashian's home three times in August, claiming to be armed.

Kardashian allegedly feared that Persaud could become physically violent after he told her security guards he had a gun on him.

Persaud also followed Kardashian to New York when she was there on a business trip and attempted to get into her hotel room, Paper reports.



Persaud was found with a piece of paper that had Kardashian's address written down, which he reportedly obtained by contacting one of her sisters' realtors.

Recently, Kardashian was spotted at Disneyland with her sister Kourtney Kardashian and their kids, as well as at Art Basel in Miami, where she debuted new hair and attended a slew of A-list parties.

She also promoted her SKIMS holiday collection, celebrated her son Saint's 7th birthday and posted about her new dark blonde hair color on Instagram.

This isn't Kardashian's first rodeo with stalkers.

In June 2021, she was granted a five-year restraining order against Nicholas Costanza, who showed up to her home multiple times.

On one occasion, Costanza tried telling Kardashian's security that he was there to pick her up for dinner, according to TMZ.

Costanza also sent her a package containing Plan B and a diamond ring before Kardashian was granted the restraining order.