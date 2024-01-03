Beloved ‘Kim Kardashian: Hollywood’ Mobile Game Is Officially Shutting Down

Kim Kardashian's beloved mobile game is closing down after nearly a decade.

App developer Glu Mobile first launched Kim Kardashian: Hollywood in June 2014.

The casual role-playing game focused on players increasing their reputation to become A-list celebrities through booking modeling and acting jobs, club appearances and even gong on dates.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian's ‘Biggest Fear’ Is TikTok's Aging Filter

Players could earn "fans" and increase their celebrity rankings in the game as a result.

Upon its launch, fans of Kardashian flocked to the game and the app made $1.6 million in just five days of its release, according to TMZ. By the end of the first quarter of its availability, the game had made $43.4 million.

Why Is Kim Kardashian: Hollywood Shutting Down?

Kim Kardashian is shutting the game down after nearly 10 years because she is focused on putting her energy into other passions these days.

"I'm so grateful from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has loved and played Kim Kardashian: Hollywood in the past 10 years. This journey has meant so much to me but I’ve realized that it’s time to focus that energy into other passions," Kardashian told TMZ.

"I want to thank the Glu team and the many people behind the scenes who have worked diligently on making it a success. I will be forever inspired by this community that we built together," she added.

TMZ reports the mobile game will still be available to play until April 8.