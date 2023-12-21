TikTok Aging Filter Labeled Kim Kardashian’s ‘Biggest Fear’

Kim Kardashian is not a fan of one of the latest filters to grace TikTok.

The reality television star freaked out when she used the viral aging filter while she was hanging out with friends. In the clip, Kardashian appears to be sitting on the couch when the filter is placed across her face.

Kardashian immediately reacts and tried to block her face as the years on the camera went up and up. The filter began in 2023 and ended 50 years later in 2073. Despite her attempts to block the filter with the back of her hand, it too began to age, which caused her to switch to the palm of her hand before the video ends.

"Hahaha she had no clue it was gonna start aging her," the clip was captioned.

People flooded the comments section with reactions to the clip, which has been viewed over 9 million times.

"Kim’s Biggest fear," one person commented.

"The way she flipped her hand cause it was aging that too," someone else said.

"Her face not moving for the first 26 years is such a gag tho!" a TikTok user said.

"She’s giving Kris Jenner," wrote another person.

"You made her fear come true too quick," read another comment.

Kardashian turned 43 in October and previously spoke with The Cut in 2017 about aging and shared some of her fear around it.

"It’s obviously about the wisdom. There’s a sense of calmness and wisdom you get from life. But it also just sucks," she shared.

Kardashian said that there was no "easy way" to age but admitted that she would rather get older than to not be here at all.