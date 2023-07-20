Kim Kardashian’s Skims Shapewear Apparently Saved Woman’s Life During Shooting

Kim Kardashian's shapewear line Skims is being credited for saving a person's life.

TikTok user Angelina Wiley says she was wearing the reality star's shapewear brand when she was shot "four times" this past New Year's Eve while waiting for a Lyft ride

"Kim Kardashian saved my life," Wiley declares in her viral TikTok.

"The night I got shot, under my dress, I was wearing a Skims shaping bodysuit," she explains

Wiley credits the tightness of the bodysuit for stopping her from bleeding out.

"It was so tight on me that it literally kept me from bleeding out. I should recommend it. I’m definitely gonna buy some more. I mean, I should wear it every day. It’s like body armor for women," she adds.

Wiley ends her video by crediting Kardashian for saving her life.

"Call it fate or Jesus, but I'mma call it Kim," she concludes.

Watch the clip below:

According to Page Six, Kardashian reacted to Wiley's TikTok on her Instagram Story. "wowww," she wrote alongside the praying hands emoji.

Skims also reached out to Wiley and offered to send her some pieces, according to People.

Wiley originally shared her story back in May. Since then, she's uploaded a follow-up video to discuss how she is doing today, and revealed that a bullet remains in her stomach.

According to The New York Times, Skims is currently valued at a whopping $4 billion. Additionally, the brand is looking to open brick-and-mortar stores in New York and Los Angeles sometime next year.