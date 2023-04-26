Christina Ashten Gourkani, Kim Kardashian Look-Alike and OnlyFans Model, Dead at 34: REPORT

Christina Ashten Gourkani, an OnlyFans model known for her striking resemblance to reality TV star Kim Kardashian, died April 20. She was 34.

Gourkani, also known as Ashten G, died of cardiac arrest, according to a statement her family shared via GoFundMe.

"It is with deep sorrow and an [immensely] heavy broken heart that we have to share the most shattering, unfortunate, and unexpected passing of our beautiful beloved daughter and sister Christina Ashten Gourkani," the family wrote in a statement.

"In the early morning hours at approximately 4:31 a.m. on 4/20/2023, our family received a tragic phone call from a family member who was frantically screaming and crying [hysterically] on the other end of the line... 'Ashten is dying...Ashten is dying.' A phone call that instantly shattered our world and will forever haunt our family for the rest of our lives," the statement continues.

Gourkani died last Thursday while recovering from a plastic surgery procedure, according to The New York Post.

Gourkani's death is being investigated as a homicide following the procedure, according to her family's GoFundMe statement.

"She was such a caring and loving free spirit that always took the time to bring a smile to anyone's face she crossed paths with. She was the kind of person that would kneel down and talk to children at eye level, she searched for the lonely person in the corner and made them feel special as she has such a gift of connecting with people," her family shared of Ashten, adding her "spirit is a light that will forever carry on to her loved ones around her and those that she has left behind."

The fundraiser has raised $4,281 of their $40,000 goal as of publishing.

Gourkani had a large following on OnlyFans. She also gained over 620,000 followers on Instagram due to her resemblance to Kardashian.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Gourkani's birthday even fell just one day apart from Kardashian's (Oct. 21).