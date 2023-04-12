Amazon freevee's new mockumentary-style show Jury Duty is going viral on TikTok, and it's partly thanks to its breakout star, Ronald Gladden.

The premise of the show sees a jury of actors take on a fake three-week-long case. Created by the producers behind The Office, the gag is that one of the jurors is not in on the joke.

Among the 11 jurors who are in on the joke is Westworld's James Marsden, who plays himself, as well as The Sex Lives of College Girls star Mekki Leeper.

Jury Duty premiered on April 7 on freevee.

Below, find out more about Juror No. 6, Ronald Gladden.

Who Is Ronald on Jury Duty? Is Ronald an Actor?

Ronald is not an actor. He truly is an unsuspecting, average Joe who loves posting photos to Instagram of his adorable pup, Meatball.

In fact, at one point in the show's trailer, Ronald declares, "Again, I'm not an actor, so I don't know what it takes," as one of the actual actors responds, "Yeah, who knows."

Where Is Ronald Gladden From?

Ronald, 30, is a San Diego, Calif. native.

What Does Ronald Gladden Do?

Prior to making a splash in his reality TV debut, Ronald worked as a contractor and project manager for Home Depot. He still works in construction today.

"I’m not the type of person where I’m used to the focus being on me, so I didn’t want to bring it up weeks in advance and talk about it all the time. I didn’t tell anyone about it, I didn’t post about it, I’ve literally just kept living my life as if it didn’t happen," Ronald told Primetimer.

How Did Ronald Get Involved With Jury Duty?

Ronald stumbled across an ad for the show on Craigslist while between jobs and strapped for cash. Apparently, the ad called for paid participants for a documentary about the judicial process.

He was one of 4,000 who submitted an application for the project, and now he's become the show's unwitting star.