Whoa! You Won’t Believe America’s New Favorite Grocery Chain

(Insert mind-blowing emoji here).

When you think of a grocery store, it's all about picking up food for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. While some people go daily or every couple of days, others go weekly or maybe even twice a month.

That said, I guess it makes sense that even the unconventional place can be considered a grocery store, so drum roll, please.

Congratulations to 7-11. Yes, 7-11. But how? Isn't that a convenience store and not a grocer?

According to the Real Simple website, in the latest grocery store survey, this counts for so many, with the highest popularity percentage at 65%. According to the You Gov website which performed the survey, it's a hot spot because we love the convenience, and there are enough choices there to work.

But don't worry, actually supermarkets made the list closely behind 7-11.

According to Real Simple, at a 64% popularity rating is Trader Joe's, followed by Whole Foods at 61% and Aldi at 60%.

This makes me feel better, and I'm sure you, too that actual grocery stores are on this list. However, I will let you know that the 6th most popular place jumped back to the convenience store lovers with Circle-K at a 54% popularity rating.

Meanwhile, another study has Trader Joe's topping the list of favorite grocery store markets. According to MSN, Publix tied with the beloved TJ's followed closely with Wegmans (my most favorite), Sam's Club, Whole Foods, HEB, and Costco.

As always with studies, criteria differ, but overall, it's all about what you prefer and what works for you, right? But who knows, maybe if you've never tried one of these but you have one in your area, then see what you think.

Is 7-11 worth another look? Hmmmmmm.

Celebrity Couples We Forgot Were Previously Married From celebrities who were only with each other for a few days before divorcing to stars who got married, and then separated, so quietly we didn't notice until now. Gallery Credit: Ryan Reichard