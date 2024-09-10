How the Pickup Truck Played a Role in the Shape of Cowboy Hats

It's probably the most recognizable and unique hat out there. The cowboy hat stands out like no other. While some design aesthetics like the top of them, their colors, and various fabrics may change, the round, curved-up brim is the most defining part on every single one.

So why the shape? How did it come to be?

According to the National Cowboy Museum, the cowboy hat was invented by John B. Stetson in Philadelphia in 1865 and the brim was flat.

According to the Mara Leather Store website, there are several theories behind the shape of this most prominent aspect of the iconic cowboy image that has also become a trendy hat to wear at music festivals, on the beach, or when visiting mountain towns in Colorado or Wyoming for example.

Theory #1

This is the most popular theory when it comes to the eventual curving of those brims and it's all about the invention of the pickup truck.

According to the Mara Leather Store, cowboys would fold up the sides so three cowboys could comfortably sit next to each other in the cab without their hats hitting each other.

Theory #2

Another theory involves roping. According to the National Cowboy Museum, cowboys rolled up the sides so when they were roping cattle the rope wouldn't hit and even knock off their hats.

Theory #3

Those curled up wide brims kept rain away from their faces. According to the Mara Leather Store the rain would flow to the back and keep cowboys from getting to soaked or blinded by it.

Theory #4

This theory is all about celebrity cowboys' faces. ‘Buffalo Bill’ and ‘Texas Jack’ would slightly roll-up the sides so the audience could catch a glimpse of their faces while they were performing.

Sheila Brown Sheila Brown loading...

Theory #5

Finally, did the curved brims originally happen naturally eventually becoming the way they were made? According to the Mara Leather Store, the curve may have happened as cowboys would grab their hats to put them off and on, creasing the sides automatically as well as the top.

Which is your favorite?

