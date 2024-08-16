Why Did Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Call off Their Engagement?

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have reportedly called it quits.

According to Daily Mail, the couple has not only called off their engagement, but also split for good. The outlet reports that Martin has "now accepted the relationship is over ... and it's best to move on."

"Chris and Dakota have tried desperately hard over the past few months to make their relationship work," a source told the publication.

"They’ll always have love for each other but they’ve both come to the conclusion the relationship cannot be sustained long-term," the source continued.

The source called both the stars "busy people" and claimed their schedules don't always align.

"They’re both busy people, Chris has been in Europe with Coldplay and they both have personal priorities, passions and work commitments which don’t naturally intertwine with each other," the source shared.

"They wanted it to work but it just hasn’t, and they’ve now accepted it is best to move on," they concluded.

The reports of their split comes after Johnson was pictured last week without her emerald engagement ring that Martin gave her.

This is not the first time that the couple has endured rumors of a split. It was rumored they went their separate ways in 2019, but the couple quickly reconciled.

Over the course of their relationship, Johnson has been spotted at several Coldplay shows. During her time at the shows, she was seen dancing and having a good time.

In fact, the couple first sparked romance rumors when Johnson appeared at a Coldplay show in 2017, according to People.

Three years later, in 2020, they sparked engagement rumors.