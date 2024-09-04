Lifesaving Tip: Sleep With Your Bedroom Door Closed

Do you sleep with your bedroom door open or closed? Does it depend on whether there are distractions from other parts of your home that may keep you up? Or maybe it's all about air circulation.

Well, let me make this easy for you.

It's much safer to sleep with your bedroom door closed.

According to the Tuck website, around 70 percent of us sleep with our bedroom door open. I personally sleep with it open unless there's noise I want to keep out from other parts of the house.

However, we should all be sleeping with our bedroom doors closed no matter what and the reason is a life or death situation.

Closed doors increase your chance of surviving a fire according to the Tuck website. It may feel counterintuitive for escape reasons however according to the Underwriter Laboratories Firefighter Safety Research, a closed bedroom door while you're sleeping is crucial.

Smoke coming in under door Getty Images loading...

It creates a barrier against deadly levels of carbon monoxide, smoke, and flames potentially saving someone’s life, especially if they are trapped. This information comes from a 10-year-long study where researchers analyzed open versus closed windows and doors.

It's all about how quickly a fire spreads through our homes when doors and windows are open or closed.

Since fire needs oxygen, a closed bedroom door cuts off the supply, keeps the fire and smoke contained, and gives firefighters more time to rescue you safely if necessary.

Hey, I'm sold.

There are even campaigns urging all of us to adhere to this safety tip. There's a nonprofit website called Close Your Door that has videos on how quickly fire spreads with its "Close Before You Doze" campaign if you're interested.

