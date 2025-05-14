Why You Should Remove Bumper Stickers, Decals ASAP

Who doesn't read bumper stickers and check out decals on the back of cars, especially at a stoplight or when you're walking past a car?

Maybe you even have a few on your back window or bumper supporting your hobbies, views, and favorite destinations.

I used to have a few decals on my back window. They promoted the arts, anti-hate, clean oceans, a couple of universities, and some favorite travel spots in the U.S. and overseas.

So what does that say about me if you're driving behind me? Innocent enough, right?

Nope. This is basically stranger danger, but for adults, whether it's a hate-filled human, a thief, or a conman.

Whether it's a hateful human, a conman, or a thief who checks out your stickers, it's easily letting them know where you stand politically, financially, and socially, even if they're humorous, appear harmless, or show support for something you believe in.

This is why law enforcement agencies continue to urge you to remove all stickers from your car, even if they don't seem controversial.

It's purely a safety thing, as you never know who's driving behind you and decides to initiate road rage or follow you home to see where you live, all because of a sticker.

This recommendation isn't new either; however, it's making the rounds again, as it should.

According to Brightside, the innocent family stick figure sticker has you giving criminals free information about your personal life.

Even though bumper stickers and window decals are a fun way to express your personality, hobbies, and passions, the innocent oversharing of your lifestyle may show criminals where your kids go to school, if you can afford pricey vacay spots, or have expensive hobbies.

Even the controversial pro-second amendment stickers indicate to thieves that you may have guns in your car or at home, while a pro-life or equality sticker could trigger someone, causing you danger.

Simply put, it's just extra fuel for criminals and extremists.

