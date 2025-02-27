Why You Should Whisper ‘Rabbit Rabbit’ on the First of Every Month

Whether it's a superstitious thing or a feel-good phrase you say to yourself, mantras can be personal or shared with friends or family. Whether you use them in a fitness class, during meditation, or each morning while brushing your teeth, these feel-good or pump-yourself-up phrases are a thing for mental wellness.

That said, have you ever tried whispering "rabbit, rabbit" or seen someone post it on their socials?

I learned about whispering "rabbit, rabbit" from one of my most favorite celebrities. On the first of every month, Sarah Jessica Parker posts herself whispering rabbit, rabbit.

She never misses a beat. SJP often posts a reminder photo a day or two prior to remind you if you partake or want to start.

Some people say "white rabbit" instead of rabbit, rabbit.

According to the Dictionary website, it's all to bring you good luck and prosperity for that month.

It’s not to be uttered just any old random day. Rather, if you say it on the first day of the month before any other words come out of your mouth, then luck is thought to be coaxed your way. If you get your rabbits in, luck is yours for 30 days.

Now, if the first of the month comes and goes and you realize you forgot but still want to get into the rabbit, rabbit fun, you go ahead and say "rabbit, rabbit" backward as "tibbar, tibbar," then you're good to go for luck, peace, and happiness.

WHERE DID "RABBIT, RABBIT" COME FROM?

Here are the four places folklore believes it all started.

1. According to the Farmers' Almanac, the phrase is from a British periodical called Notes and Queries (March 27, 1909). It featured a girl who said “Rabbits!” on the first day of each month for good luck.

2. Then there's the belief that Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland (1865) inspired the rabbit, rabbit, or white rabbit phrase. As you know, Alice is “luckily” guided by a white rabbit through fantastical adventures.

3. According to the Dictionary website, the superstition comes from the Celts, who thought rabbits could communicate with spirits since they burrow underground.

4. Oh, and don't forget the rabbit's foot, a known good luck charm dangling from key chains and rearview mirrors around the world.

There's something about rabbits, apparently.

