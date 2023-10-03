Reddit Blasts ‘Obtuse’ Man for Selling Family Home Without Consulting Wife First

A man on Reddit sold the house he and his wife currently live in without telling her first.

"My wife and I have been married for many years, but before we got married, I had built up substantial wealth. When we got married, I opted for a prenuptial agreement and complete separation of assets. She also had significant pre-marital wealth," he wrote.

"Besides the house we currently live in, I still own a beautiful apartment in the same city that I usually rent out, but it's currently vacant," the man continued on Reddit.

For years, the couple had been talking about moving to a smaller town, so they finally purchased a smaller home near the beach.

"We've already made the renovations we wanted, bought furniture, and will be moving into the new house soon. Since we won't be living in this city anymore, I didn't see a reason to keep the house we currently live in and sold it without notifying my wife. Considering it's solely my asset, I didn't see the need to inform her in advance. Plus, selling and buying property is always a stressful process," he revealed.

On the exact day he finalized the sale, the man finally told his wife he had sold their home — and she was furious.

"She mentioned that she still needs a residence in this city and intends to come here frequently. I explained to her that I still have the apartment, which we can use whenever we need to be in the city, so there shouldn't be an issue. She remains upset with me, claiming that I didn't treat her like a wife by not involving her in such an important decision," he wrote.

"On the other hand, I believe I didn't leave her without an address in the city, and the house was always exclusively my asset, just as she has her own wealth. She argues that it's a completely different situation because it's the house we've been living in, and we're moving in the next few days," the clueless man concluded.

Users in the comments blasted the man for not including his wife in the major decision to sell their house.

"Sounds like this house was your main residence. It seems reasonable to me that you would've discussed what would happen to it after your move. That would've been the time to make the case that the apartment you also own could serve as her residence when she's in town. It does seem that you didn't care what she thought about selling the place. You should've involved her, even if you think it is 'your asset,'" one person wrote.

"Like this is your wife, whom you live with and presumably have for years, and you basically just pulled the rug out from under her. Living arrangements changing should not be a unilateral decision like this and they certainly shouldn’t be sprung on someone out of nowhere," another chimed in.

"You are selling a house, how did you not think that you should have mentioned it? It’s not as if it is an unwanted pair of shoes ... it is a house and one that she had been living in. To me it seems a common courtesy to say, 'By the way, I am thinking about selling the house.' Are you trying to deliberately hide something from her? I am thinking there is another reason you never bought it up and just did it," someone else commented.

"[They are] definitely hiding the reason why they didn't tell their wife. Nobody can be this obtuse," another user weighed in.