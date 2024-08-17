Woman Banned From Airline After ‘Sexual Relations With Man’ On Flight Despite Being a Lesbian

A traveler was put on American Airlines' no fly list for "sexual relations with a man," there's just one problem... she's a lesbian.

So how did this all happen, how does one prove their sexual orientation and that this allegation never happened? Erin Wright posted the now viral story to her TikTok account on Aug. 8. She discovered the lifetime ban when she was ready to board her flight to New Orleans for her sister's bachelorette party.

"I got permanently banned from flying American Airlines for having sexual relations with a man on a plane even though I’m a lesbian," the 24-year-old told her followers. “The [gate agent] looks nervous, and she’s like, ma’am, I’m really sorry to tell you this, but you’ve actually been banned from flying American Airlines. I was like ‘What? I’ve never done anything.'”

Despite her efforts to explain that she hadn't done anything wrong and wanted to know the reason she was banned, the gate agent said it was a matter with "internal security" and they couldn't reveal the reason. Wright had to spend $1,000 to get on another flight to make it to the bachelorette party in time via another airline while waiting for the $400 refund from American Airlines.

After twelve days of waiting for a refund, American Airlines told her that she had a lifetime ban from the airlines due to alleged sexual relations with a man inside of an airplane restroom.

“I am a 24-year-old lesbian. You see me. Am I having sexual relations with any man? No,” she continued. “I email them a very serious email, but also somewhat funny because in it I am like, ‘I don’t really know how to prove it wasn’t me except for the fact that I am literally a lesbian.'”

Wright's mother vouched for her daughter's sexual orientation and she was later removed from the no fly list and refunded the $400. However, they did not refund her the $1,000 she used to get another ticket to correct their horrific mistake.

“When they called to tell me they were taking me off the no-fly list, they said, ‘I hope this wasn’t too much of an inconvenience’… Oh, you mean the last three months of communication, missing my flight, getting my lawyer involved, and having to email three directors at AA to get customer relations to respond to me?” she wrote.