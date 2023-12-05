Woman Shows Up to Boyfriend’s ‘Family Dinner’ in Lingerie, Sparks Dramatic Blowout With His Mom

A woman on Reddit detailed the awkward time she showed up to her boyfriend's home in her lingerie while his mom was there.

The woman explained she and her boyfriend of six months had planned a relaxing date night sleepover, for which she bought some "cute lingerie" to surprise him with.

The night of their at-home date, she wore the lingerie and knee-high boots under a knee-length coat. She had a key to get into his home since he knew she was coming over, but when she entered his place, she was surprised to see he wasn't alone.

"His mom was in from out of state. This was my first time meeting her. My boyfriend and his mom kept telling me to take off my jacket but I couldn’t because all I was wearing was lingerie. After I couldn’t say no any longer. The only thing I could come up with was asking my boyfriend if he could give me my sweats I keep at his apartment because I was so cold," she wrote on Reddit.

When she and her boyfriend went to his room so she could change, she revealed she was only wearing lingerie under her coat as a surprise, and the pair laughed at the predicament as he explained his mom's visit was also a surprise.

"After recovering from the laughter my boyfriend, well, being a guy, said can I at least see it before you change? I let him because that was the whole point. He walked over to kiss me [but] while he was kissing me his mom opened the door and lost it," the young woman continued.

"She started calling me a wh--- and screaming about me f---ing her son in her face. My boyfriend was angry and started yelling at her as well about her being unfair and not knocking on the door before opening it," she shared.

Now, her boyfriend and his mom are fighting and the woman feels she blew her first impression with his mother.

Users in the comments section backed the woman up and reassured her she had done nothing wrong.

"You didn't know she'd be there and you two are dating so this isn't the craziest thing ever ... It'd be different if it was her house you'd gone to or if you'd been expecting her to be there or [something]. You came up with a good excuse to ask for sweats and dealt with the situation well," one person wrote.

"She came over unannounced, and when you retreated to a private room to change, barged right in without knocking. His mother needs to learn boundaries and very quickly," another commented.

"Props to your [boyfriend] for sticking up for you. She had no business to barge in there knowing you were changing," someone else shared.

"His mom is a frickin' weirdo. Who walks into someone’s bedroom at their house without knocking first?!" another person asked.