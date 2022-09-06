Woman ‘Embarrassed’ After Boyfriend Forgets Her Birthday but Remembers His Ex’s

When someone's birthday rolls around, many expect their partner will want to celebrate the occasion with them. However, one woman vented that her boyfriend completely forgot her 25th birthday. He apologized when she confronted him, but she was mortified when he added he had never forgotten any of his exes' birthdays.

"I'm so embarrassed. My partner has forgotten my 25th birthday today. I confronted him about an hour ago and said have you forgotten and he was very apologetic and sorry," the woman wrote via Mumsnet.

She added her boyfriend "said he's never missed a birthday before with previous partners (he's older than me and has had lots of girlfriends) and that's what hurts the most I think — the fact that it's just me he's ever forgotten."

The man assured her that him forgetting was "no reflection" on how he feels about her and that he truly "loves" her.

"We're shy of one year together so last year he gave me birthday gifts in early September as we hadn't physically met by my birthday," she continued. "I didn't even want gifts per se, just a thoughtful card and a 'happy birthday'. We live together, I reminded him last week but he's still forgotten. I don't know what to make of it. Am I being unreasonable to be upset?"

In the comments section, users defended the woman, letting her know she had every reason to be upset — and that she might want to consider dumping the man.

"You've been together less than a year. If he's not now practically crawling on his knees for forgiveness, and putting together something really great for you now, then I'd leave," one person wrote, while another commented: "He's decided he couldn't be bothered and seen if he can get away with it. Telling you he's never forgotten his exes is just cruel."

"At least he's apologetic but not sure why he felt the need to tell you he always remembered his ex-partners birthdays, that's hardly going to make you feel better is it?" someone else weighed in.