Woman Catches Boyfriend Snapchatting Other Girls: ‘I’m Obviously Hurt’

A woman on Reddit caught her boyfriend Snapchatting other girls and has been hurt by the situation.

"Okay so today I (26F) jumped in my boyfriend’s (31M) car and saw that his phone was open on snapchat. I’ve never once gone through his phone and always just trusted him. However I saw a bunch of girls on there (at least 6) who he had been chatting with, some as recently as 10 mins before he picked me up," her Reddit begins.

She goes on to say that they have a boundary in their relationship where they do not talk to the opposite sex and she said that she does not have a problem with it since all of her friends are girls.

Despite the boundary, the woman confronted her boyfriend for talking to other girls.

"I confronted him about it and he played it off as 'well they’re just uni friends, I talk to them about uni'. I find that extremely hard to believe, especially considering it’s the middle of a uni break rn. Either way he knows this is way past our boundaries, and he’s kept it secret from me for months at least. I knew there were girls in his uni friend group, but he told me a few months back that he didn’t have any of them on social media. Obviously that changed, and he didn’t tell me because I didn’t ask again.'" she continued.

The woman says that this is the first time that something like this has happened and she doesn't know how to feel about it.

"I’m obviously hurt and he seems to realise he f----ed up but my alarm bells are ringing. I asked him to remove them and he said he would, but I now just have to trust that he won’t re-add them or make a separate account to chat to them. I asked to see them messages a few times, but he kept stalling or changing the subject when I tried," she furthered.

"To add a bit of context I have a gay male co-worker who has tried to add me on Instagram a couple times. Each time I have told my partner about this, even though this guy is gay, and he appreciated that I told him upfront, and was not happy about him trying to add me. Yet he’s been hiding this for who knows how long?" the woman asked before questioning if she is wrong in this situation.

People in the comments agreed that the woman was no in the wrong.

"Dump this loser, he’s not worth the pain," one Reddit user said.

"NTA. Clear communication and respecting established boundaries are crucial in a relationship. If he violated an agreement and kept it a secret, your feelings of hurt and upset are valid. It is important to address these issues openly and find a resolution together," another user commented.

"NTA - This is an extremely hypocritical thing of him to do, I understand setting boundaries with friends of the opposite sex but do disagree with it. It screams insecurity and I would never drop any of my friends for my partner without a good enough reason," someone else commented.