Woman Slammed for Bragging About Overachiever Daughter in Front of Family: ‘Read the Room’

A woman on Reddit is confused after her sister snapped at her for constantly bragging about her 16-year-old daughter's accomplishments. Now, her whole family is fed up.

"My daughter is very smart and doesn’t treat that lightly, she pushes herself as far as she can go. She’s in all the AP classes her school offer, she take [three] electives and one self study elective; she take [two] second languages outside of the mandatory English one," the proud mom wrote on Reddit.

"Obviously I’m very proud of her for doing all of this and I talk about it A LOT. This has never been a problem until recently at a family dinner I was telling my mom about my daughter's recent 100 percent in AP math when my sister snapped at me to shut up about my daughter already and that she’s not that special," she continued.

The woman was shocked, as she had never heard her sister say "one bad thing about my daughter before this."

"My mom tried to calm my sister down but her face was red which was a big tell about how mad she was. She scolded me for bragging about my daughter's accomplishments when I know how her daughter was just kicked out (her words) from AP math for a few too many bad grades," she explained.

The woman claimed she didn't know about her niece's problems in school and apologized to her sister, but her sister was still angry.

"After a minute of sitting there my husband just excused us and we left. I’ve been getting texts from relatives berating me for insulting my niece like that. I’m so confused but no one listens when I try to say that I [didn't] know," she concluded.

In the comments section, Reddit users sided with the woman's sister, with many arguing the woman should have been more sympathetic.

"Gentle [you're the a--hole] for bragging too much to the wrong audience and for not reading the room. Save the extra bragging for when it's just the grandparents, not other parents whose kids aren't at the same level of accomplishments," one person wrote.

"Shocker: no one cares about your kids as much as you. I have two, and I try to be very vague and brief about their accomplishments in general conversation. No one cares, nor should they. It certainly reaches a point where it comes off as bragging, and that's just a bit socially awkward," another chimed in.

"I would be very annoyed. It’s a little sad when parents 'vanish' behind their kids. Maybe ... approach your sister with issues you have with your daughter sometimes. Academia is only a part of life," someone else commented.