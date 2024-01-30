Woman Demands Server Split Bill for Large Group: ‘Not Paying for Moochers’

A woman on Reddit shared why she refused to split the bill when she recently went out to a restaurant with a large group.

"I was invited to a group dinner and decided to go. I usually decline because two couples in this group are freeloaders and the split the check type. They order expensive items on the menu, appetizers and cocktails while I get a moderately priced dish and a Coke," she wrote, noting that nine people in total dined.

After the meal, the woman made sure she only got charged for the items she personally ordered.

"I excused myself, went to flag down my server and asked if he would please separate my bill from the others. He agreed," she said, noting that after the bill arrived, two couples were confused, telling her, "Oh, I thought we were splitting like we always do."

Her action "prompted two other people in the group to ask for separate checks too, which the server happily did."

The next day, she received a text message from someone in the group saying "they do normally split the bill, as it gives everyone a chance to have a nice meal they couldn’t otherwise afford."

"I told her I would not be guilted [out of] staying within my means and not paying for moochers. Then I said the only reason why I came was because I thought the mooch couples wouldn’t be there because they’ve been doing this for years," she continued.

The woman is now being accused of "disrupting the group vibe."

In the comments, Reddit users backed the woman, with many expressing their dislike of group dinners as well.

"I freaking hate splitting the bill equally, it's always the people who spend the most who want to do that," one person wrote.

"Splitting the bill because otherwise you couldn’t afford your nice meal means someone is subsidizing your nice meal ... There’s literally no way this could give everyone a chance at saving money on their meal," another shared.

"The fact that others followed your lead in requesting separate checks shows you are not the only person who feels this way – they were just looking for someone else to be brave enough to do it first! If I were you, I would contact those two and start a new dinner group," someone else commented.