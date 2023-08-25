A woman on Reddit admitted she is embarrassed by her frugal boyfriend who never pays full price for anything.

"We’ve been dating for about [four] months and mostly it’s been good. He’s cute, smart, and very successful. The only downside is that he’s almost addicted to buying things that are on sale or have coupons despite being a VP at his company," she wrote.

"I’m not talking about sometimes or even most of the time, I would be alright with that. He never buys anything at full price. NEVER!" the frustrated girlfriend added.

"He plans his cooking around what’s on sale that week at the grocery stores. All of his clothes were bought on sale or clearance, even his socks and boxers. Last week we were at my friend’s house for dinner and she commented on his shirt. He proudly said he got it on clearance last year for $20. I was mortified," the woman continued on Reddit.

She explained that she and her boyfriend never go out to eat at restaurants "unless he finds a coupon or they’re running some kind of special."

"Things came to a head last night when we went out to dinner. He had a digital coupon for buy one, get one free. For some reason, the restaurant’s computer didn’t recognize the deal and the poor cashier couldn’t make it work," she shared.

Her boyfriend refused to pay for both dinners, so the cashier had to wrangle the busy manager.

"While we waited, the people behind us were getting annoyed. I was so embarrassed I left him standing in line by himself and went to the car. We argued the entire drive home. We were supposed to go to the movies, because he got free tickets, but I wasn’t in the mood so he dropped me off," she detailed.

Later, when she brought up her frustration to her friends, they "didn’t see a problem with" her boyfriend's behavior, which is why she turned to Reddit for advice.

Users in the comments criticized the woman, with many sticking up for her boyfriend.

"Stuff is expensive right now, especially with inflation. He's being money smart and frugal," one person wrote.

"I'm pretty well off and dated a handful of men making $200K+ salaries. This all seems normal to me. It's wonderful to have someone responsible with their money. Trust me, I've dated rich and frugal and poor and spendy. I far prefer the boyfriend who will live within or below his means," another commented.

"Omg, not a shirt on clearance! Why didn't you just pay for the dinner if you were so worried about the line of annoyed folks?" someone else weighed in.